Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
IDF says it fired interceptor after ‘false identification’ in area of south Lebanon where troops are operating
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it launched an interceptor missile a short while ago toward a “false identification” over an area of southern Lebanon where troops are operating.
No sirens sounded in any towns, as no threat was posed to Israeli civilians.
There have been several such incidents in recent weeks.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here