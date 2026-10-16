Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
‘In politics I don’t trust anybody,’ Trump says when asked if he trusts Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump is asked by right-wing cable news outlet Newsmax if he trusts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“I don’t trust anybody, honestly,” Trump responds. “In the world of politics I don’t trust anybody.”
The question comes as Trump has recently been pressed several times on whether he will make an endorsement ahead of Israel’s October 27 election, which he has declined to say if he’ll do. Netanyahu has long touted his close ties with Trump in electoral campaigns.
NEWSMAX: Do you trust Netanyahu?
TRUMP: I don't trust anybody pic.twitter.com/WeKHfNUj4l
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2026
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