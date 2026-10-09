Nobel Peace Prize to be announced today in Norway

The Nobel Peace Prize, often considered the most prestigious award on the planet, will be announced today in Oslo, Norway.

The announcement will be at noon, Israel time.

Prognosticators say possible contenders this year include the International Space Station, emergency teams in Sudan, children’s advocates in Ukraine and two top international courts. Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada has attracted attention in prediction markets. US President Donald Trump — who is waging a war against Iran — has long coveted the prize and repeatedly said he deserves it.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo received nominations for 287 candidates for this year’s prize, and just over a quarter of them are organizations. Experts say the committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals.