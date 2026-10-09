Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Palestinian Authority hails Nobel for Pillay, defender of ‘oppressed’
The Palestinian Authority foreign ministry welcomes the awarding of the Nobel Peace Price to jurist Navi Pillay, saying the recognition honors “all those who stand firm in defending international law and justice.”
“Throughout her distinguished career, she has pursued the truth and defended the rights of the oppressed in South Africa and around the world, including Palestine, with integrity, courage and honor,” the ministry says in a statement.
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