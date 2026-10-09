Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Palestinian Authority hails Nobel for Pillay, defender of ‘oppressed’

By AFP Today, 7:06 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem Pillay, center, visits Al- Daraj Elementary Co-ed UNRWA school in Gaza City, February 10, 2011. (AP/Adel Hana)
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem Pillay, center, visits Al- Daraj Elementary Co-ed UNRWA school in Gaza City, February 10, 2011. (AP/Adel Hana)

The Palestinian Authority foreign ministry welcomes the awarding of the Nobel Peace Price to jurist Navi Pillay, saying the recognition honors “all those who stand firm in defending international law and justice.”

“Throughout her distinguished career, she has pursued the truth and defended the rights of the oppressed in South Africa and around the world, including Palestine, with integrity, courage and honor,” the ministry says in a statement.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.