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Trump stresses US won’t nuke Iran as he considers dropping ‘Mother of All Bombs’

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Screen shot from video of a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (MOAB) test. (YouTube/Military Forces)
Screen shot from video of a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (MOAB) test. (YouTube/Military Forces)

US President Donald Trump specifies he isn’t considering nuking Iran, as he is asked about potentially dropping massive conventional ordnance on the Islamic Republic.

Trump says he may employ a munition known as the MOAB, short for Massive Ordnance Air Blast but is often referred to as the ‘Mother of All Bombs,” which he describes as “an extremely large bomb. It’s like a tiny nuclear bomb.”

“I wouldn’t use nuclear, we don’t have to,” he stresses in an interview with Newsmax. “We are the greatest nuclear power in the world.”

He also says that he doesn’t foresee the deployment of US ground forces in Iran.

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