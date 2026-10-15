Israel said blocking US firm from breaking ground on Gaza base for international troops

Israel is holding up the construction of a military base in Gaza intended for international forces as part of the US-led Board of Peace’s plan for the coastal enclave, according to a report in the Guardian.

Citing a person with knowledge of the matter, the British newspaper says Jerusalem hasn’t authorized construction to begin on the project, two months after a US company won a tender to build an outpost for 150 troops, with contractors and trucks blocked from Gaza.

“Israel won’t open the border,” the sources is quoted as saying, lamenting that without the deployment of the International Stablization Force in Gaza, “You can’t rebuild.”

“There’s no security. There’s no deliveries of construction equipment. You can’t even start putting utilities. You can’t start putting in basic life-support facilities you know because without the ISF you can’t go in,” the source continues, adding that the Board of Peace believes Israel will give the go-ahead for the project after the Knesset elections on October 27.