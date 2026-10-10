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Sa’ar says Israel not responsible for Palestinian elections delay

By AFP Today, 7:34 pm
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Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says Israel was not responsible for a one-year delay in legislative elections announced today by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who had blamed the move on Israeli obstruction.

“Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian corrupt dictator, who has not held elections in over twenty years, has once again deceived the international community,” Sa’ar says on X. “His attempt to drag Israel into this, falsely claiming that Israel imposed obstacles to holding elections, is yet another ridiculous lie designed to evade responsibility and accountability.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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