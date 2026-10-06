Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Commemorating Oct. 7, Southern Command chief threatens ‘powerful response’ if Hamas attacks Israelis
IDF Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor threatens a “powerful response” if Hamas attacks Israeli civilians or soldiers.
Speaking at a ceremony held by the Eshkol Regional Council to mark three years since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror onslaught, Asor acknowledges the military’s “great failure” to protect Israel that day while hailing the bravery of the area’s residents for “defending their families and homes.”
“The work is not yet over, the journey of revival is not complete,” he says, while warning Hamas that “any attempt to attack IDF soldiers or residents of the Negev will be met with a sharp and powerful response.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Shin Bet chief said to warn of ‘very worrying’ terror activity in unrecognized Negev Bedouin communities
- US delegation to reportedly review Israel’s visa waiver after flydubai security failures
- Elections panel chief orders Netanyahu to remove video filmed at air force base from his personal social media accounts
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