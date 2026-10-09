Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Cab driver dies in collision with bus outside northern West Bank settlement
A cab driver was killed in a collision with a bus this morning near the settlement of Ma’ale Mikhmas, in the northern West Bank.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Hebrew media reports, and police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
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