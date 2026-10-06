European Parliament chief says she takes ‘extremely seriously’ allegation French MEP toppled Israeli flag at Oct. 7 memorial

STRASBOURG, France — European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says she took “extremely seriously” allegations that a French far-left lawmaker had thrown the Israeli flag to the floor at a commemoration for victims of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre.

“I want to underline that we take this extremely seriously and that all the appropriate steps according to our procedures are being taken, including the right of the person concerned to be heard,” Metsola tells parliament in a statement on the incident involving lawmaker Rima Hassan.

We are appalled by reports that MEP Rima Hassan knocked down the Israeli and European flags displayed at the European Parliament as part of an exhibition honouring the victims and hostages of the October 7 massacre. If confirmed, this goes far beyond political disagreement or… pic.twitter.com/11XSTxANKW — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) October 6, 2026

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.