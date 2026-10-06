Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

European Parliament chief says she takes ‘extremely seriously’ allegation French MEP toppled Israeli flag at Oct. 7 memorial

By AFP Today, 2:16 pm
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STRASBOURG, France — European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says she took “extremely seriously” allegations that a French far-left lawmaker had thrown the Israeli flag to the floor at a commemoration for victims of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre.

“I want to underline that we take this extremely seriously and that all the appropriate steps according to our procedures are being taken, including the right of the person concerned to be heard,” Metsola tells parliament in a statement on the incident involving lawmaker Rima Hassan.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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