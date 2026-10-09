Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Israel on Pillay’s peace prize: Goebbels is applauding from hell

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:19 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, South African judge Navi Pillay, gestures after a press conference in Geneva on September 16, 2025. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP)
Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, South African judge Navi Pillay, gestures after a press conference in Geneva on September 16, 2025. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP)

Israel calls Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize “a grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that she’d be a frontrunner if there were an award “for lies, hatred and blood libels.”

“Her role in the relentless, politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genocide lie speaks volumes,” says the MFA.

Pillay was the head of the UN commission that accused Israel of genocide.

“Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” says the MFA.

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