Israel on Pillay’s peace prize: Goebbels is applauding from hell

Israel calls Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize “a grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that she’d be a frontrunner if there were an award “for lies, hatred and blood libels.”

“Her role in the relentless, politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genocide lie speaks volumes,” says the MFA.

Pillay was the head of the UN commission that accused Israel of genocide.

“Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” says the MFA.