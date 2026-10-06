Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Some 1,240 aircrew from countries that don’t recognize Israel reportedly entered country in past year

By Nava Freiberg Today, 5:05 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

A flydubai flight takes off from Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
A flydubai flight takes off from Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Some 1,240 aircrew members from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel have entered the country over the past year, according to Hebrew media reports citing leaked remarks from a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The meeting today is said to be examining security failures surrounding the attempted terror attack aboard flydubai Flight 1073 last week, during which an Omani copilot stabbed the plane’s pilot in an attempt to crash the aircraft.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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