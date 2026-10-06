Some 1,240 aircrew from countries that don’t recognize Israel reportedly entered country in past year

Some 1,240 aircrew members from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel have entered the country over the past year, according to Hebrew media reports citing leaked remarks from a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The meeting today is said to be examining security failures surrounding the attempted terror attack aboard flydubai Flight 1073 last week, during which an Omani copilot stabbed the plane’s pilot in an attempt to crash the aircraft.