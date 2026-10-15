Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Trump shows off new Air Force One, defends taking it as gift from Qatari royal family

By AP Today, 4:00 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Air Force One with US President Donald Trump aboard flys past before landing for a campaign rally at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport, October 14, 2026, in Bullhead City, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Air Force One with US President Donald Trump aboard flys past before landing for a campaign rally at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport, October 14, 2026, in Bullhead City, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)

US President Donald Trump shows off the new Air Force One and defends accepting the luxury jet from the Qatari royal family as he campaigns for Republicans in an economically struggling corner of rural Arizona.

His first substantive comments after he gets off the plane to address the airport rally describes learning that the Qataris had “the best of all the 747s.” He says he called to ask the country’s leader to borrow the aircraft before the emir offered it instead as a gift.

Trump accepted the airplane last year despite strong bipartisan criticism, including from some of his staunchest Republican supporters.

“When you’re given gifts, you take ’em, right?” Trump tells the crowd in Bullhead City. “When they give you a 747 you say two words: ‘thank you.’”

Trump is on his second day of a Western campaign swing and is headed to a Republican-leaning US House district in Montana after Arizona, continuing a midterm roadshow designed to rally the GOP. He campaigned in Alaska on Tuesday and in Ohio on Monday.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.