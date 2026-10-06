Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Elections panel chief orders Netanyahu to remove video filmed at air force base from his personal social media accounts

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Nof air base in a video distributed on September 29, 2026. (Screenshot/Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Nof air base in a video distributed on September 29, 2026. (Screenshot/Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)

In his role as chairman of the Central Election Committee, Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Noam Sohlberg orders Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove a video recently filmed at an Israeli Air Force base from his personal media accounts.

In the video, Netanyahu cites “indications” that “our enemies will try to attack us” ahead of the October 27 election. “I am sending you a message: Don’t mess with us — not now, and not ever,” the premier adds.

Noting that Netanyahu “throughout the video used the first person a lot” and that taxpayer dollars were used to produce the clip, Sohlberg says the premier must take it down from any personal accounts but not the official accounts of the prime minister, as the video is also “meant to relay a message on behalf of the state.”

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