Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Three hurt in Houthi attacks on two Saudi airports yesterday

By Reuters Today, 10:44 am
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport were targeted in two attacks yesterday evening, causing three minor injuries and limited material damage, as hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen’s Houthis escalated.

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