Zelensky blasts Trump-Putin diesel deal after Russian strikes kill 15 in Ukraine

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed on Saturday that Russia was expressing its “thanks” for a diesel deal agreed with the United States by attacking Ukraine, after fresh Russian attacks killed 15 people, according to authorities.

The deal, which US President Donald Trump announced on Friday after a call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, would see Moscow release large amounts of diesel onto global markets in exchange for sanctions relief.

“Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November,” Trump said on social media. The US Treasury Department added that it is issuing a temporary license for Russian diesel to flow to global markets.

Zelensky told reporters on Friday that the deal was “unworthy of our partners” and described it as a “weak decision.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that lifting sanctions on Russian diesel would help fuel the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

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“This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won’t,” she wrote online.

Germany also said it would continue to push for new EU sanctions on Russia, despite the agreement.

At least 15 killed in Russian strikes

Moscow has intensified its deadly bombardment of Ukraine in recent months, sending civilian casualties soaring, while US-led efforts to broker an end to the more than four-and-a-half-year conflict remain deadlocked.

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Early Saturday, Russia targeted residential neighborhoods in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with “five guided aerial bombs,” according to Ukraine’s national police service.

At least 15 people were killed, among them three children, Ukraine’s state rescue service said.

“Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

An AFP correspondent at the scene saw people being pulled from the rubble by Ukrainian emergency services.

“We saw people under the rubble — a woman, her husband and a child,” one rescuer, Daniil Pishkin, told AFP. He added that he saw two people rescued from the wreckage but “unfortunately there was a little girl who died.”

A resident of one of the buildings that was hit, who identified herself as Iryna, 69, said she just had time to seek refuge in the toilets after receiving an air raid warning. She said her two neighbors were killed.

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“They were 75 years old. They were simply thrown out there, onto the street. They didn’t make it to the hospital,” she told AFP.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv meanwhile suffered “large-scale power outages” on Saturday due to Russian strikes, the country’s largest private energy provider, DTEK, said.

AFP reporters heard booms over the capital earlier Saturday, as the city’s mayor reported that a restaurant had been hit.

Zelensky: Deal ‘needs to be corrected’

The strikes came as Ukraine expressed mounting frustration at Washington’s diesel agreement with Russia.

Prices at US gasoline and diesel pumps have surged since late February, when the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran.

Announcing the deal on Friday, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that diesel prices would be “coming down, in record numbers, and fast,” in all caps.

“I want to thank President Putin, to be honest with you,” he later told reporters.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Zelensky said the deal needed to be reversed. “Russia’s choice is war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing,” Zelensky said.

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“Unfortunately, the signals Russia received yesterday were entirely different – signals suggesting that it could simply keep attacking. This needs to be corrected,” he added.

US, Ukrainian and European officials meanwhile met in Miami on Friday in a renewed diplomatic push to end the war. Trump, who has repeatedly touted his credentials as a peacemaker, has long sought to broker a deal since taking office last January.

US envoy Steve Witkoff posted to X after the meeting that the “constructive discussions” tackled “potential avenues to de-escalate and conclude the war with Russia ahead of winter and advance efforts toward a durable and lasting peace.”

Witkoff said the meeting included “the E3, the European Commission, Ukraine and NATO.”

The Kremlin said Saturday that Trump had conveyed his ideas about how to de-escalate the war to Putin during a phone call on Friday. Putin received the proposals “with understanding,” the Kremlin said, without elaborating on what the proposals were or the Russian president’s response.