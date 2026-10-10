Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

8-year-old boy seriously wounded in apparent traffic accident in south, medics say

Today, 1:19 pm
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Medics rushed an 8-year-old boy to Beersheba’s Soroka Hospital in serious condition after he was apparently hurt in a traffic accident in southern Israel, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

The boy was brought to the medics at Nevatim Junction, Magen David Adom says.

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