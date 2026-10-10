Anti-Israel group petitions ICC to investigate Israeli health officials for war crimes over Sde Teiman

The anti-Israel Hind Rajab Foundation says it petitioned the International Criminal Court to investigate Israeli doctors, hospital administrators, the Israeli Medical Association and the ministries of health and defense for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide over alleged abuse of Palestinian inmates at the Sde Teiman military detention center.

Individuals identified in the petition include former health ministers Moshe Arbel and Uriel Busso as well as IMA President Zion Hagay, the association’s CEO Leah Wapner and head of its ethics board, Yosef Walfisch, the legal group says.

Sde Teiman, in southern Israel, has repeatedly faced accusations of maltreatment and torture of Gazan inmates held there following the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, that sparked the Gaza war.

A right-wing mob that included some coalition members stormed the base in 2024 after Military Police arrested several reservists there on suspicion of severe sexual abuse against an inmate.