At least five in intensive care after Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — At least five people are being treated in an intensive care unit in Riyadh after being injured at the airport, a source at a hospital in the Saudi capital tells AFP.

“Dozens of people were injured, most of them Saudi nationals. At least five of the injured — all Saudi nationals — are in intensive care,” the source tells AFP, saying some patients were transported by helicopter.

Earlier, a diplomatic source said a Houthi missile struck the facility.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.