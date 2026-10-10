Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

New footage shows Iran’s ‘destruction of Israel’ clock still ticking down

Today, 9:41 pm
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Iran's “Destruction of Israel” countdown clock in Palestine Square, Tehran, as broadcast on October 10, 2026. (Channel 12 screenshot)
Iran's “Destruction of Israel” countdown clock in Palestine Square, Tehran, as broadcast on October 10, 2026. (Channel 12 screenshot)

Iran’s clock counting down to Israel’s purported destruction is still ticking away in Tehran’s Palestine Square, as seen in footage broadcast tonight on Israeli television.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in June 2025 that the IDF was targeting the clock among other targets in air attacks.

Detail from Iran’s “Destruction of Israel” countdown clock in Palestine Square, Tehran, as broadcast on October 10, 2026. (Channel 12 screenshot)

Channel 12 shows the clock ticking down to Israel’s ostensible 2040 demise, as predicted by the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in footage that it says was newly filmed by “Ali,” an Iranian who has intermittently filmed in Iran for the outlet.

The clock was unveiled in 2017. Khamenei was killed in a targeted strike by Israel on February 28, of this year.

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