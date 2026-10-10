Gantz, Winter insist they will continue running, despite poor survey results

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz and People of Israel party chairman Ofer Winter both insist that they plan to continue running in the elections, despite polls showing that they are unlikely to pass the minimum election threshold.

In a video statement released this evening, Gantz says he will continue running “until the end,” and rejects charges that voters would be wasting their ballots.

“We are on the road to disaster. We must stop and save the country,” he says. “I do not belong to any bloc; anyone who claims that I waste votes is lying and afraid. ”

Winter also insists that he won’t drop out of the race in a Hebrew interview on “Meet the Press.”

“Regardless of the polls, we’re running to the end,” he says. “I’ve never abandoned my fighters, and neither have these fighters who serve. I won’t abandon them; we’re fighting for them.”

Winter reiterates that he plans to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection, and ruled out joining a government led by former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot, saying he considers him a “danger to the State of Israel.”

Winter says, however, that he would not accept a government dependent on the Haredi parties. If his demands were not met, he says, “Then I’m telling you Bibi can take a hike. I mean that seriously. I don’t work for any man.”

Election polls have consistently shown Gantz’s party failing to garner the minimum number of votes to appear in the next Knesset. Winter’s party has hovered around the threshold in polls, with different polls showing it above or below the minimum number of votes.