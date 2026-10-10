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Houthis hit Riyadh airport with missile this afternoon — diplomatic source

By AFP Today, 5:46 pm
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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A diplomatic source tells AFP that Yemen’s Houthis hit the Riyadh airport with a missile at around 3:00 p.m. local time.

“Houthis are attacking civilian targets. Riyadh airport is a civilian target,” says the source, who had been briefed on the matter.

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