Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in southern Lebanon

By Stav Levaton Today, 5:57 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

The IDF says it launched an interceptor at a “suspicious aerial target” detected in an area where troops are operating in southern Lebanon.

The results of the interception are being investigated, the military says, adding that no sirens sounded “according to protocol.”

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