Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

IDF targets meeting of Hamas Nukhba members, Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza City strikes

By Stav Levaton Today, 8:19 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

The IDF says it killed several members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force in a strike on a meeting in Gaza City earlier today, along with a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in a separate strike.

The military identifies two of the Hamas operatives as Muad Mazen Hamza Hassouna and Muhammad Riyad Khader Arahim.

Palestinian media reports that the strike, which took place near Gaza City’s Panda Mall, killed four people and wounded six others.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, Muhammad Walid Saadi Nakhala, was killed in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, the IDF says.

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