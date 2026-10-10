IDF targets meeting of Hamas Nukhba members, Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza City strikes

The IDF says it killed several members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force in a strike on a meeting in Gaza City earlier today, along with a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in a separate strike.

The military identifies two of the Hamas operatives as Muad Mazen Hamza Hassouna and Muhammad Riyad Khader Arahim.

Palestinian media reports that the strike, which took place near Gaza City’s Panda Mall, killed four people and wounded six others.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, Muhammad Walid Saadi Nakhala, was killed in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, the IDF says.

ביממה האחרונה: צה"ל תקף מספר מחבלי נוח'בה בעיר עזה ומפקד במערך הנ"ט של הגא"פ מוקדם יותר היום, צה"ל תקף בעת פגישה של מחבלי נוח'בה בעיר עזה. בתקיפה חוסלו מספר מחבלים בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, בהם:

* מעאד מאזן חמזה חסונה – מחבל נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס

*… pic.twitter.com/NASAew35LM — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 10, 2026