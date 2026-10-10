Iran able to replenish its missiles and drones, getting arms from Russia, officials tell Bloomberg

Iran has preserved its missile and drone factories and is able to replenish its supply of the weapons, according to Western officials cited by Bloomberg, with one official saying Russia is providing the Islamic Republic with missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, Bloomberg says.

The same official said Iran still has some anti-ship weapons and is also well-stocked with ballistic missiles, Bloomberg reports.

The outlet says the officials’ assessment contradicts comments by US President Donald Trump and his staff, including US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said on September 30 that the US had destroyed the Iranians’ “military industrial capacity” and “their entire defense base.”

In a statement quoted by Bloomberg, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly “rejected that assessment,” the outlet says.

“First, President Trump obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities during Operation Midnight Hammer,” Bloomberg quotes Kelly as saying, in reference to US strikes during the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June 2025.

“Then, Operation Epic Fury successfully destroyed the conventional shield that Iran sought to create over a nuclear program, including their ballistic missiles, production facilities, and navy,” Kelly said, referring to the war launched by Israel and the US against Iran on February 28 this year, according to Bloomberg.