Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026
Iran’s Guards says oil tanker exploded after hitting mine in Hormuz
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that an oil tanker exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reports.
The Guards do not specify the tanker’s name or flag.
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