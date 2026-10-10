Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Iran’s Guards says oil tanker exploded after hitting mine in Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 8:19 pm
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Ships are anchored off the coast of Khasab in Oman’s Musandam Governorate, near the Strait of Hormuz, on October 2, 2026. (AFP)
Ships are anchored off the coast of Khasab in Oman’s Musandam Governorate, near the Strait of Hormuz, on October 2, 2026. (AFP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that an oil tanker exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reports.

The Guards do not specify the tanker’s name or flag.

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