Israel says it killed two terror operatives in Khan Younis

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad company commander who took part in the October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel, along with a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, in separate strikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis area this week, the IDF and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

Muhammad Abu Shalouf, a company commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, was killed in a strike on Wednesday, the military says. Musa Atef Musa Abu Dan, identified as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, was killed in a separate strike yesterday.

The military says the two recently “advanced attacks against IDF troops and operated to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities,” targeting them to “remove the threat.”

להסרת איום: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מפקד פלוגה בארגון הטרור גא"פ שפשט לשטח מדינת ישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר, ומחבל נוסף מארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו במרחב חאן יונס שברצועת עזה מוקדם יותר השבוע, וחיסלו את מחמד אבו שלוף, מפקד פלוגה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא"פ. המחבל פשט לשטח מדינת… pic.twitter.com/GGLhb8m265 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 10, 2026