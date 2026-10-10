Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Israel says it killed two terror operatives in Khan Younis

By Stav Levaton Today, 6:56 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad company commander who took part in the October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel, along with a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, in separate strikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis area this week, the IDF and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

Muhammad Abu Shalouf, a company commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, was killed in a strike on Wednesday, the military says. Musa Atef Musa Abu Dan, identified as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, was killed in a separate strike yesterday.

The military says the two recently “advanced attacks against IDF troops and operated to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities,” targeting them to “remove the threat.”

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