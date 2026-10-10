Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Lockdown in Delhi as police detain protesters, leading activists against changes to voter lists

By Reuters Today, 8:58 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Security personnel assemble as security is tightened on the morning of a youth protest demanding the resignation of the country’s election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Security personnel assemble as security is tightened on the morning of a youth protest demanding the resignation of the country’s election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

Police in Delhi detain scores of protesters and several leading activists amid patrols by thousands of security forces, with travel and telecoms links suspended, in a lockdown to stop youths from rallying in the Indian capital to demand the country’s election chief resign.

The protest by the self-named, youth-led Cockroach Janta Party aims to draw thousands of demonstrators against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a revision of voter lists that critics say favors Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. The protesters said they planned to gather at Jantar Mantar, a protest site designated by authorities in the heart of New Delhi, at 10 a.m.

About 200 protesters were detained in the area, a police source tells Reuters. Those detained outside Delhi included protest supporter Dhruv Rathee, a popular figure on YouTube, a police spokesperson says.

Police in the capital also detained Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach movement, ahead of the protest, the party says, after news networks reported officers confronted him at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Mumbai and demanded he call off the protest.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained from their flight upon landing, the movement says in a statement.

With metro stations and markets shut and mobile internet suspended, police boarded buses and checked cars and other vehicles for protesters, Reuters witnesses say. Barricades and concrete blocks stopped traffic, while anti-riot vehicles mounted with tear gas guns were stationed on key routes, the witnesses say.

Meanwhile, television images show police in the central business district of New Delhi chasing down a few dozen young protesters, some wearing backpacks, before they are loaded into vehicles and hauled away.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.