Loud blast heard at Riyadh airport; two officials say facility attacked

A loud blast is heard at the airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an eyewitness and people briefed on the matter.

Two regional officials tell AP that the airport in the Saudi capital has been attacked again.

People at the airport were being evacuated from the facility, three witnesses tell AFP, as officials call on passengers to check their flight status before heading there.

Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with a Saudi-led coalition providing air support for government forces in an attempt to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea.