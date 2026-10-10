Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026
Man shot dead in Rahat, police say
Police say a man was fatally shot in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat a short while ago, apparently as part of a criminal “dispute between families.”
He is identified in media reports as Musa al-Jabbour, 26.
Medics rushed the man from the scene and later pronounced him dead, according to police.
Officers are gathering evidence on the scene, police add.
رهط: مقتل الشاب موسى الجبور من جراء تعرضه لإطلاق نار على خلفية نزاع بين عائلاتhttps://t.co/mLLpNjk0WS pic.twitter.com/38PypLHtgP
— مكان الأخبار (@News_Makan) October 10, 2026
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