Nine killed in shooting in Pennsylvania; suspect also dead

Nine people were killed yesterday in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro says. Police say the suspected shooter was also dead.

“I have not seen anything like this in my 28-plus years,” Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah tells a local news station. “I’m not sure that the city of Erie has ever seen the loss of life and the devastation that we just witnessed.”

Lorah declines to provide more details but says the circumstances of the shooting were “deeply disturbing.”

Shapiro says he offered his administration’s “full support” to Erie Mayor Daria Devlin.

The city of Erie posted late last night that the suspected shooter was dead and there was no threat to the public.

Erie is about 117 miles (188 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.