Nine wounded by Israeli forces and settlers near Ramallah, Palestinian medics say

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reports at least nine people wounded by Israeli settlers and forces during the olive harvest in the Ramallah-area village of Deir Abu Mashal. The IDF does not immediately comment.

The wounded include at least one person who took a live bullet to the leg and others who were beaten or hit by rubber bullets, according to the Red Crescent.

Palestinian media earlier reported that photojournalist Issam Rimawi of Turkish news agency Anadolu was hit in the thigh by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli forces in Deir Abu Mashal while he covered the olive harvest there. The forces also reportedly fired tear gas against Palestinian olive pickers.

Footage published by Palestinian media shows Rimawi on a stretcher being taken into a Red Crescent ambulance vehicle.

Separate footage shows a medic attending to another young man who is bleeding from the head and thigh.

لحظة نقل الصحفي "عصام الريماوي" إلى المستشفى عُقب إصابته بالرصاص المطاطي بالفخد في قرية دير أبو مشعل غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/GvrH1ZOxim — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 10, 2026

الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني | 4 إصابات خلال هجوم المستوطنين على قرية دير أبو مشعل قرب رام الله pic.twitter.com/VlSFMjhQRe — إذاعة صوت الغد (@sawtelghad) October 10, 2026