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Palestinian freelancer wins Bayeux’s prestigious photography award

By AFP Today, 9:16 pm
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BEYEUX, France — Palestinian freelancer Mahmoud Abu Hamda wins the photography category in the prestigious Bayeux award for war correspondents for his work from Gaza.

As well as the top prize, Hamda, based in the Gaza Strip, also wins the Public’s Choice award for his reportage “What the war leaves behind it.”

He is not at the ceremony in Bayeux, northwest France, but sends a video message to the event.

The Washington Post, NPR (National Public Radio, US) and CNN win the top prizes in the print, radio and television categories for reports from Ukraine, Gaza and the West Bank respectively.

Veteran BBC correspondent Lyse Doucet is the president of the jury.

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