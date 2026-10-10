Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Putin conveyed to Trump Tehran’s position on ending US-Iran war, Kremlin says

By Reuters Today, 12:37 pm
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan, October 8, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan, October 8, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has relayed to US President Donald Trump Iran’s position on a possible resolution to the US-Iran war, with the backing of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin says, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

“In coordination with the president of Iran, Putin conveyed to Trump the Iranian side’s view on a possible resolution of the conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

The news agency also cites Russia’s defense ministry as saying its forces have captured the settlements of Lukashove and Lobanivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Reuters cannot independently verify the battlefield reports.

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