Reports: Settler attacks during olive harvest in several areas of West Bank

Palestinian media reported earlier today that four Palestinians were injured in a settler attack in the Beita area and were evacuated for medical treatment.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, those attacked were farmers who had apparently come to the area for the olive harvest season. They were beaten in the attack.

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that nine Palestinian farmers were injured in the village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah.

Footage from the scene shows soldiers firing tear gas toward Palestinians.

The IDF says in response: “A violent confrontation broke out between dozens of Palestinians and activists and Israeli civilians, involving stone-throwing. An Israeli civilian was injured during the confrontation.

“IDF troops were dispatched to the area and acted to disperse the confrontation.”

إصابات تصل المشفى في رام الله جراء هجوم مليشيات المستوطنين على المزارعين في بلدة دير أبو مشعل pic.twitter.com/Au6ohM4FOg — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 10, 2026