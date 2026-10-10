Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Reports: Settler attacks during olive harvest in several areas of West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 7:28 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media reported earlier today that four Palestinians were injured in a settler attack in the Beita area and were evacuated for medical treatment.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, those attacked were farmers who had apparently come to the area for the olive harvest season. They were beaten in the attack.

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that nine Palestinian farmers were injured in the village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah.

Footage from the scene shows soldiers firing tear gas toward Palestinians.

The IDF says in response: “A violent confrontation broke out between dozens of Palestinians and activists and Israeli civilians, involving stone-throwing. An Israeli civilian was injured during the confrontation.

“IDF troops were dispatched to the area and acted to disperse the confrontation.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.