Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Riyadh airport temporarily shut after serious attack earlier today

By AFP Today, 8:10 pm
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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Operations at the Riyadh airport were temporarily suspended after it was targeted in an attack today, the Saudi civil aviation authority says, reporting several people injured in the incident.

The Riyadh airport “was targeted in an attack on Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2026, amid continued attacks targeting the kingdom’s civil aviation facilities,” the statement reads. “The attack left several people injured, with the number still being assessed.”

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