Satellite photos show Iranian activity at secret underground nuclear site bombed by Israel

New satellite images show “significant renewed activity” at an underground Iranian nuclear facility near Tehran that was bombed by Israel during the war earlier this year, according to a report by the Institute for Science and International Security.

The Israel Defense Forces announced in early March that it had destroyed the secret site at Minzadehei, where it alleged Iranian nuclear scientists were working to help develop nuclear weapons.

“Given what is known about this compound, this activity may be indicative of an effort by Iran to reestablish a nuclear weapons development capability and to reconstitute what was lost in the attack on the compound,” warns the institute.

NEW Report: Significant Activity Identified at Minzadayi, an Iranian Nuclear Weapons Development Site High resolution @vantortech satellite imagery from September and October 2026 shows significant renewed activity at Minzadayi, a nuclear weapons development compound northeast… pic.twitter.com/tBz1SUy86e — Inst for Science (@TheGoodISIS) October 6, 2026