Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Satellite photos show Iranian activity at secret underground nuclear site bombed by Israel

Today, 9:51 pm
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A secret underground site on the outskirts of Tehran where Iran had transferred much of its nuclear program, seen in a graphic released by the IDF. (Screenshot/IDF via X)
A secret underground site on the outskirts of Tehran where Iran had transferred much of its nuclear program, seen in a graphic released by the IDF. (Screenshot/IDF via X)

New satellite images show “significant renewed activity” at an underground Iranian nuclear facility near Tehran that was bombed by Israel during the war earlier this year, according to a report by the Institute for Science and International Security.

The Israel Defense Forces announced in early March that it had destroyed the secret site at Minzadehei, where it alleged Iranian nuclear scientists were working to help develop nuclear weapons.

“Given what is known about this compound, this activity may be indicative of an effort by Iran to reestablish a nuclear weapons development capability and to reconstitute what was lost in the attack on the compound,” warns the institute.

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