Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Sirens warn of possible drone infiltration in Western Galilee town

By Stav Levaton Today, 8:03 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Sirens sound in Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee, warning of a suspected hostile unmanned aircraft infiltration.

The IDF says the details are under investigation.

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