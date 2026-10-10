Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026
Sirens warn of possible drone infiltration in Western Galilee town
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
Sirens sound in Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee, warning of a suspected hostile unmanned aircraft infiltration.
The IDF says the details are under investigation.
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