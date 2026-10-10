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Sudanese paramilitary group RSF kills 40 people in drone strike near Ethiopia border, monitor says

By AP Today, 2:06 pm
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A drone strike Friday killed at least 40 people, including children, in Sudan along the border with Ethiopia, according to Emergency Lawyers, a group that tracks the war.

It says the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that has been battling Sudan’s military since 2023, was responsible for Friday’s strike in the Abu Shandi area in Sudan’s Blue Nile province.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it was appalled by the strike.

The conflict has killed at least 150,000 people, according to conflict monitor ACLED, though aid groups say the real number is likely higher.

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