Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026
Trump says he will consider joining Saudi strikes on Houthis after airport attack
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he would soon decide whether to join Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthis after an attack on Riyadh’s international airport.
“We may. We’re going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we’ll make a decision,” Trump tells reporters at the White House. “We move very quickly.”
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