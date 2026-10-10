Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Trump says he will consider joining Saudi strikes on Houthis after airport attack

By AFP Today, 9:00 pm
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US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with Col. Brandon Westling, Commander 89th Air Wing Group, right, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with Col. Brandon Westling, Commander 89th Air Wing Group, right, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he would soon decide whether to join Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthis after an attack on Riyadh’s international airport.

“We may. We’re going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we’ll make a decision,” Trump tells reporters at the White House. “We move very quickly.”

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