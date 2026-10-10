Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Two Palestinian olive pickers said hospitalized after settlers beat, pepper-sprayed them near Ramallah

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:45 pm
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The Palestinian Red Crescent Society says it took two farmers to the hospital after settlers attacked them during a harvest in Deir Ibzi, near Ramallah in the central West Bank, amid repeated attacks by settlers during the nascent Palestinian olive harvest season.

Deir Ibzi local council head Mohanned Othman is cited by WAFA, the Palestinian Authority, says the two young men were picking olives on village land when a group of settlers pepper-sprayed and beat them.

Pictures published by Palestinian media show the wounded at the hospital with ointment on their faces and bruises on their backs and arms.

The IDF does not immediately comment.

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