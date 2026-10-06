Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Heads of IDF, Shin Bet and police meet to ensure Oct. 27 election is ‘orderly and safe’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:04 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi, and Shin Bet chief David Zini meet at Zamir's office in Tel Aviv, October 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi, and Shin Bet chief David Zini meet at Zamir's office in Tel Aviv, October 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, and Shin Bet chief David Zini held an assessment today “as part of preparations for the sensitive period in the coming weeks,” a joint statement says, referring to the upcoming election.

During the meeting, current assessments and intelligence regarding Israel’s borders and home front were presented, and efforts to “improve and strengthen defenses, combat terror groups, and address nationalist crime” were detailed, the statement says.

The statement adds that the security chiefs “agreed on a series of measures that will leverage each organization’s relative advantage to ensure the orderly and safe conduct of the upcoming election.”

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