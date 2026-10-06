Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
IDF says it recently demolished 1.5 km tunnel in north Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A kilometer-and-a-half-long (nearly mile-long) tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip was recently demolished by combat engineers, the military says.
The demolition of the tunnel comes as part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to clear the Israeli-held portion of Gaza of Hamas infrastructure.
המבצע להשמדת התשתיות התת-קרקעיות ברצועת עזה נמשך: הושמד תוואי תת-קרקעי באורך קילומטר וחצי
כוחות חטיבה צפונית, בפיקוד אוגדה 99 וכוחות ההנדסה של פיקוד הדרום ממשיכים לפעול לטיהור מרחב צפון רצועת עזה, מזרחית לקו הצהוב מתשתיות טרור.
במהלך פעילותם, כוחות החטיבה בשיתוף כוחות ההנדסה… pic.twitter.com/mFXWrOMviH
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 6, 2026
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