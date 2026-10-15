IDF says troops demolished Hamas tunnel that crossed into Israeli-controlled part of Gaza

A Hamas tunnel that crossed into the Israeli-held portion of the Gaza Strip was recently demolished by combat engineers, the military says.

The IDF says the tunnel, which featured several rooms where Hamas operatives would reside, spanned a kilometer and a half and crossed the Yellow Line.

Combat engineers of the Gaza Division and the elite Yahalom unit in a recent operation blew up and sealed the underground passage, the military says.

הושמד תוואי תת-קרקעי שחצה את מרחב הקו הצהוב: פעילות כוחות החטיבה הדרומית ויהל"ם ברצועת עזה כוחות החטיבה הדרומית בפיקוד יחידת ההנדסה של אוגדת עזה (143) ופיקוד הדרום, ממשיכים לפעול לטיהור מרחב הקו הצהוב מתשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזה. כוחות ההנדסה בשיתוף יחידת יהל"ם אטמו והשמידו… pic.twitter.com/N2dFcNb6Rd — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 15, 2026