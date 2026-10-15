Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

IDF says troops demolished Hamas tunnel that crossed into Israeli-controlled part of Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:16 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas tunnel that crossed into the Israeli-held portion of the Gaza Strip was recently demolished by combat engineers, the military says.

The IDF says the tunnel, which featured several rooms where Hamas operatives would reside, spanned a kilometer and a half and crossed the Yellow Line.

Combat engineers of the Gaza Division and the elite Yahalom unit in a recent operation blew up and sealed the underground passage, the military says.

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