Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Jerusalem mafia boss reportedly was taking son to school when car exploded

Today, 10:20 am
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Police at the scene of an apparent criminal assassination attempt in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, October 6, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)
Police at the scene of an apparent criminal assassination attempt in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, October 6, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

Media outlets name Itzik Bar Muha, 58, one of the heads of the Jerusalem mafia, as the man seriously injured along with his 13-year-old son in a car explosion in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood this morning.

According to the Ynet news site, Bar Muha was taking his son to school, and the explosion happened not far from the school.

Police say both were seriously injured and suspect that the explosion was the result of an improvised explosive device.

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