Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Report: US military has plans to deploy ‘mother of all bombs’ against Iran if fighting resumes

By Reuters Today, 7:43 am
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The US military has developed strike plans that could include using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the “mother of all bombs,” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed combat operations, CNN reports, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The potential deployment of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal would mark a significant escalation in the conflict, although officials familiar with military planning discussions tell CNN questions remain over its effectiveness in achieving Washington’s strategic objectives.

Reuters cannot immediately verify the report.

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