Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Two hurt, reportedly known criminal and son, in suspected car blast in Jerusalem

Today, 8:40 am
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Two people are injured in a suspected car explosion in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, police and medics say.

Paramedics are treating two at the scene, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says, adding that it will provide further updates later.

Police say that the incident is likely criminal and not terror-related.

The Ynet news site reports that a 50-year-old seriously injured in the attack is a known criminal. His 13-year-old son is moderately hurt as well.

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