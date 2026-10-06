Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

National Security Council: Heightened risk of attack by Iran, Hamas on Oct. 7 anniversary

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:43 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The National Security Council warns that there is a heightened risk of terror attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad tomorrow, the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

“Terrorist organizations, led by Iran and its proxies, Hamas, and global jihadist elements, view this date as a significant milestone,” says the NSC in a travel warning shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The NSC urges Israelis to avoid Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula.

Elsewhere, it encourages Israelis to refrain from speaking Hebrew in crowded places, avoid demonstrations, and to not post anything on social media showing they served in the army or security services.

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