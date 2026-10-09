Sa’ar accuses PA’s Abbas of ‘fooling’ world with delay in legislative election

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accuses Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of “fooling the international community” by planning to postpone upcoming legislative polls.

“Mahmoud Abbas is fooling the international community by cancelling once again promised elections,” Sa’ar writes on X. “They keep deceiving. Consequences? Not for the corrupt PA!”

The last legislative elections in the Palestinian territories were held two decades ago, and holding polls is part of the reforms demanded by the international community, including the European Union.