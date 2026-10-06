Settlers blocking family’s home in southern West Bank since attack last night

Yousef Shanaran, a resident of Wadi Rahim in the southern Hebron Hills, tells The Times of Israel that since yesterday evening, when dozens of settlers attacked his home near the village of Samu, settlers have erected a tent blocking the only road leading to and from his house.

Dozens of settlers were filmed yesterday throwing stones at the house, while Palestinian media reported that settlers also torched several vehicles in the area, closer to Samu and not belonging to Shanaran.

Shanaran says the settlers also tried to set fire to the door of his home and break in, but were unsuccessful. He is currently inside the house with his wife and four of his younger children, aged 8 to 13. He has older children who are not at home.

According to Shanaran, an outpost was established in recent months some 800 meters from his home and has been demolished and rebuilt several times. Shortly before yesterday’s attack, however, an extension of the outpost was established closer to his house, a tent blocking the only road out of the property.

Shanaran says he is afraid to leave the house for fear of being attacked by settlers. Footage from this morning shows two settlers near the tent.

The tent was apparently dismantled and removed following yesterday’s attack, but had already been reestablished by this morning. An Israeli activist who is in contact with Shanaran tells The Times of Israel that he contacted police this morning to report the tent.

The IDF and police have yet to comment.

עדות: מאז אירוע תקיפה אתמול – מתנחלים חוסמים בית של משפחה בדרום הר חברון. יוסוף שנראן, תושב ואדי רחים, סיפר לי כי מאז אתמול בערב, אז התרחשה תקיפה של עשרות מתנחלים אתמול על ביתו שנמצא בשטח B באזור הכפר סמוע מתנחלים הקימו אוהל וחוסמים את הדרך היחידה לבית –> pic.twitter.com/nJNLWSKS4x — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) October 6, 2026